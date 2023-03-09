Katie says: ‘Start Up Grind and its Fireside Chats format [which don’t involve firesides] started in 2010, and now it’s become a global network of entrepreneurs and the premise of it is “to educate, inspire and grow”. It’s all about giving back so people who are successful entrepreneurs share their stories in this “Fireside Chat” format which is basically a relaxed interview with, me asking questions and them telling their experience, then giving the audience the chance to ask questions at the end.