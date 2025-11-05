Peel Town Commissioners have announced a last-minute change to the location of their Bonfire Night fireworks display this evening (Wednesday, November 5).
The display, which was originally due to be launched from Peel Breakwater, will now be set off from Peel Hill instead.
The change has been made due to the number of boats currently moored along the breakwater.
A spokesperson for Peel Town Commissioners said: ‘The fireworks will be set off from Peel Hill tonight and not the Breakwater.’
It shouldn’t make much difference for those heading west this evening, simply look up and to the left if you were looking at the Breakwater.
The bonfire will be lit at 7pm, followed by the fireworks at 7.30pm, with crowds expected to gather along Peel Promenade and the surrounding areas for one of the west’s most popular community events.
The Commissioners added: ‘We hope to see lots of people in Peel tonight!’
Elsewhere, Douglas City Council’s annual Bonfire Night display, the biggest on the island, will take place on Douglas Promenade from 6.30pm.
The event promises a full evening of fireworks and family entertainment, lighting up the bay once again.
Spectators heading to Douglas are being advised to arrive early to secure the best viewing spots along the seafront.