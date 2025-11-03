The Isle of Man Met Office has issued a more severe amber weather warning for coastal overtopping this evening (Monday, November 3).
The warning comes into force at 7.35pm and will remain in place until 11.35pm, lasting around four hours.
Forecasters say strong south-southwesterly winds will combine with a rough sea and large waves during the evening’s high tide at around 9.35pm, leading to moderate overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades.
The areas expected to be most affected include Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade, and, to a lesser extent, Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
The Met Office says the most significant impacts are likely to occur for a couple of hours either side of high tide, with sea spray and debris posing potential hazards for motorists and pedestrians.
Residents and road users are being urged to take extra care and to avoid affected coastal routes where possible.
This evening’s amber alert follows a yellow warning for similar conditions earlier today, which was in effect from 7.15am until 11.15am.
That earlier warning has just about expired, but forecasters say conditions are expected to worsen again tonight.
The Met Office said: ‘Strong south-southwest winds will create a rough sea with large waves combining with the high tide this evening to give moderate overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades for a couple of hours each side of the time of high tide.’