A yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued for the Isle of Man tonight (Tuesday), following a night of large waves and high tides that saw water crash over parts of Douglas Promenade on Monday.
The latest warning, issued by forecasters, comes into effect from 8.30pm this evening and will remain in place until 1am on Thursday (November 6).
With spring tides currently in force, forecasters say some splash-over is likely at various exposed coastal spots facing south around the time of the next three high tides, approximately 10.15pm tonight, 10.45am tomorrow, and 11pm tomorrow night.
While the impact is expected to be limited, there could be minor debris left in certain areas, including Shore Road in Rushen and the north end of Douglas Promenade.
Tide heights are also expected to come close to the top of some quaysides and harbours, particularly around The Tongue in Douglas, but are not expected to overtop.
It follows an amber warning on Monday night, when strong winds and large waves caused water to surge over sea walls in Douglas and southern coastal areas.
Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to take care near the coast and avoid exposed areas around high tide times.