A plant hire and civil engineering firm says it has referred a number of alleged incidents of tyre-damage on Braddan Road to its insurers.
Paul Carey & Sons Ltd’s short statement came after motorists reported incidents and called for compensation over the weekend.
Many of the drivers claimed they had received punctures caused by raised ironwork on the stretch of road near Noble’s Hospital.
Dozens of people posted on social media saying their vehicles had been damaged and questioned who was responsible for the work.
In its statement, the company said: ‘Further to the recent posts on social media regarding Braddan Road, we can advise that the matter has been placed in the hands of our insurers, who have advised us that we are not allowed to comment on the matter to the media or third parties.’
The road has been subject to works since September as part of a long-term housing project in the area.
Some drivers posting online said they expected the housing developer, the Department of Infrastructure or Paul Carey & Sons to take responsibility for the damage.
The roadworks scheme has caused delays and congestion at peak times, particularly during drop-off and pick-up at Braddan Primary School. Work is expected to continue until March 2026.
Temporary traffic lights are currently in place and markings indicate where raised ironwork presents a risk on the unfinished surface.
Over the weekend, several vehicles reportedly struck a section of the carriageway where ironwork protruded, resulting in punctures and other wheel damage. Recovery firm Manx Automobile Assistance said it had been called out to assist eight motorists affected by the incident.
More than 20 people commented on Facebook saying their tyres had been damaged, with some reporting that the tyres were newly fitted.
Paul Carey & Sons Ltd has said it will make no further comment while the matter is being handled by insurers.