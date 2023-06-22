Mann Made Corporate Services has announced that all of its staff will now work a four-and-a-half day working week while being paid the same salary as for a five-day working week.
In October 2022, reflecting the need for an enhanced work/life balance, the company introduced a trial with staff working a four-and-a-half-day week on the same salary as a five-day week.
The trial required that a number of tests were met including principally that there was no noticeable difference to client service standards. The trial was successfully concluded.
Feedback from members of staff show that they are using the extra half day to catch up with friends, or to enjoy an afternoon fishing or golf, and generally achieve an enhanced work/life balance. One staff member said: ‘Having a half day off, during the week is very meaningful as I’m able to spend this time with my elderly parents.
‘With hindsight I do now probably work a little bit harder and smarter while at work and yes I am extremely appreciative of the shorter working week. I am sure that more and more companies will follow suit.’
Director Paul Surgeon said: ‘It is a tribute to our staff that we have been able to implement this policy with no disruption to client services and no significant financial impact to the business.’