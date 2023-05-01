Flights between the island and Belfast City airport commenced on Friday.
Operated for Aer Lingus regional by Emerald Airlines, there will be four flights per week, increasing to six weekly for the peak summer season.
Gary Cobb, airport director at Ronaldsway, said: ‘We are delighted to warmly welcome this Aer Lingus Regional service between the Isle of Man and Belfast City.
‘We rely on the support of our Manx community to keep this route operational and so we encourage everyone to book their flights and take advantage of this great opportunity.’
Ciarán Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines, said: ‘Those visiting Belfast have the opportunity to explore the history of the city, enjoy traditional music in the many local pubs, sample local cuisine, and visit the iconic landmark; the Titanic Belfast museum.’