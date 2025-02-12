The first workshop aimed at promoting food safety in the island’s food businesses has been booked up.
The first ‘Safer Food, Better Business’ session in Patrick was due to be held on Thursday with around 20 restaurant owners, café managers, takeaway operators, and mobile food vendors attending.
These workshops are a flagship element of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s (DEFA) new approach after ditching plans to bring in food hygiene ratings to ensure food businesses are up to standard.
Minister Clare Barber previously told Tynwald members a hygiene rating scheme is not practical and would ultimately be unfair and damaging to businesses.
This week, Mrs Barber said: ‘We’re encouraged by the response so far. These workshops provide a valuable opportunity for food businesses to enhance their practices and confidence in delivering high standards of food safety.
‘By attending, businesses can better prepare for inspections and ensure they’re meeting their customers' expectations for quality and safety.’
While the first workshop is already fully booked there are still a few spots left for a second session on February 27.
The sessions will cover vital topics like food preparation, cleaning schedules and inspections.
The hygiene ratings scheme has been replaced with the food safety assurance programme, consisting of an education programme for operators outlining their responsibilities in respect to food hygiene with regular workshops on completing necessary documents.
A quarterly bulletin will also be issued to all businesses to promote best practice and their legal responsibilities.
The hour-and-a-half sessions provide food businesses with a clear overview of their responsibilities, including: safe methods for cooking, chilling and storing food, hygienic food preparation and handling and training, management systems and record keeping.
The initiative aims to build a stronger food safety culture on the Isle of Man while supporting businesses to thrive. Food businesses can email [email protected] for further information.