The first of a series of new shoulder outpatient clinics was hosted by the orthopaedic team at Noble’s Hospital last week.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘The team were honoured to welcome Professor Puneet Monga for an extremely successful first clinic.
‘A total of 15 patients attended as planned, with both the on-island orthopaedic team led by Sean Crerand and Professor Monga working collaboratively to undertake their respective clinics.
‘This provides an excellent educational opportunity for the island team to gain valuable clinical experience by working alongside Professor Monga, as well as the benefits to patients who no longer have to travel for these clinics.’
The initiative is a joint venture between Manx Care and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust to improve the pathway and patient experience specifically for Isle of Man patients.
The new initiative means that patients can now see Professor Monga on-island for their initial appointment and follow up rather than having to travel off-island.
Any surgery arising from initial appointment is still undertaken off-island by Professor Monga, allowing for consultant-patient continuity throughout the patient’s treatment.
Professor Monga is a consultant orthopaedic shoulder surgeon and has substantial expertise in treating patients with shoulder problems. He works at Wrightington Hospital, which is a specialist referral centre for orthopaedic problems.
Professor Monga commented: ‘Over the years, I have been involved in managing many patients with shoulder problems from the Isle of Man.
‘The arrangement often involves multiple visits for consultations before and after surgery.
‘Apart from the inconvenience of travelling, such arrangements may significantly affect the wellbeing of patients and carers, leading to reluctance in seeking health care, and it has clearly not been a viable solution for sustainability reasons.
‘We hope these clinics would address these issues while continuing to provide high standards of surgical care at Wrightington Hospital.’
Mr Ridha, orthopaedic surgeon for Manx Care, commented: ‘The establishment of these specialist clinics is a great step forward for on-island patient care. My thanks to the team who enabled this and to Teresa Cope for her continued support.’
Manx Care’s chief executive Teresa Cope added: ‘We are delighted to announce these new clinics, working alongside Professor Monga.
‘We have a well-established relationship with Professor Monga, who has been working with Isle of Man patients for more than 12 years.
‘These clinics will improve the service we are able to offer on-island, enhancing the patient experience as well as providing support and training for our staff. I am grateful to the orthopaedic team, Professor Monga and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust for helping us to establish these important clinics.’