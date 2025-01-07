The first tenants have moved into the newly revamped Liverpool Arms which has also been given a new name by the owners.
The pub was a once-popular haunt but struggled to survive before closing in 2017. It lay empty for some years and became an eyesore before Stewart Clague Services (SCS) bought it last year.
Located along the A2 coastal road between Onchan and Baldrine, the new owners have not hung around and quickly refurbished the building.
The historic pub has been given a new lease of life, with both its commercial and residential spaces available.
Now, the first tenant has moved into the upstairs accommodation and the building has now been named the ‘Lonan Arms’.
The facility management and building services firm is still looking for someone to take over the commercial premises which can be a pub, restaurant, café or shop.
A spokesman for SCS said: ‘The building has now been appropriately renamed “Lonan Arms” since the complete renovation much to the delight of the locals.
‘We are pleased to report that the upstairs living accommodation is now let, breathing life back into the property.
‘Downstairs is having viewings this month and is listed with Cowley Groves. Subject to planning, the downstairs space could be hospitality use once more, retail, or another commercial use.’
Stewart Clague Services (SCS) confirmed in October it had bought the building and revealed plans to restore it to modern standards while preserving its historical features.
The upstairs has been transformed into a two-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, open-plan lounge, dining area, and off-street parking around the back.
‘All its original features have been saved’, an SCS spokesperson said at the time, ‘including the ornate architectural mouldings and the former stables at the rear’.
‘The entire building has been gutted internally and brought up to modern day standards removing all signs a wet and dry rot from a building which had been closed off to the outside world for eight years.’
The residential space on the first floor has been fully modernised with upgraded plumbing, electrical and heating systems.
SCS said the restoration project was able to progress quickly thanks to its close partnership with Heron and Brearley, allowing renovations to begin even as complex conveyancing was being undertaken.
Originally established in 1850, Heron and Brearley initially intended to sell the property with an agreement that the site could not be turned into a pub again.
However, objections from the local authority meant the site could be developed for potential hospitality use.