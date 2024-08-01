A ‘five-day’ passport service has been reinstated in the Isle of Man.
The ‘Express Passport Service’ is aimed at people who need to get their hands on urgent documents needed for travel.
According to the Treasury, the return of the express service is part of its ongoing commitment to provide efficient and responsive passport services for urgent travel needs.
The service was initially suspended in August 2023 because of changes to delivery services to the island.
At the time, staff changes and a ‘significant increase’ in the number of passport applications being received also played a part in the decision, the government said.
But the service has now returned and it could see people getting their hands on new or renewed passports quicker than before.
Here’s everything you need to know about the service.
When does it kick-in?
The Express Passport service has been reintroduced from today (Thursday, August 1, 2024).
Who is it for?
The Express Passport Service is available for anyone who wants to renew their passport or submit new passport applications.
Can I get a new or renewed passport in five days?
Not exactly.
The Isle of Man government were keen to point out that the processing time of five working days only covers the time needed to handle the passport application.
However, under the Express Passport Service, the government do guarantee a processing time of five working days from the moment an application is submitted and all the necessary documentation is received and verified by the Passport Office.
A spokesperson for the government said that this timeframe ‘does not include the time needed for postage and delivery.’
They added: ‘After processing, the physical passport must be dispatched from the UK and delivered to the applicant.
‘The total time from application to delivery may therefore exceed five days.’
Passport holders keen to use the service are being encouraged to check the validity of their passports early to avoid any inconvenience.
They’ll need to allow time to complete the new application forms and obtain photos or other supporting documentation as part of their applications.
So how long could the ‘standard’ process take?
The government says that under the standard passport service people will usually get their passport within 20 working days.
It may take longer than 20 working days if more information is required or you need to be interviewed.
Where can I get held or advice about my passport?
The passports public counter is open from 10am until 2pm Monday to Friday in the Isle of Man Passport Office, Ground Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas.
Passport enquires can also be sent by email to [email protected], or for more information visit the Isle of Man Passports webpage.