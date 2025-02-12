Families in Douglas are in for a treat next week as the ‘Five Days of Fun’ half-term special brings a host of free activities to the capital.
Organised by Douglas City Centre Management, the event will feature a mix of outdoor fairground rides and indoor craft sessions, ensuring entertainment for children of all ages throughout the February school holidays.
On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (February 17, 19 and 21), Regent Street and Marina Road will be transformed into a mini funfair with a Ferris wheel and Chair-o-Plane carousel. These rides will be available for free from 10am to 3pm each day.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday and Thursday (February 18 and 20), the Strand Shopping Centre will host creative workshops with Wood n’ Craft sessions.
Children can take part in making various arts and crafts including dream catchers and wands, which also runs between 10am and 3pm.
In previous years the initiative has been held at Villier’s Square, but with the long-awaited multi-million redevelopment underway, it’s been moved further along the promenade.
Douglas City Centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘When we last ran a “Five Days of Fun” initiative, it was well received by children of all ages and encouraged locals to visit the main shopping centre and support our valued retailers and local businesses.
‘With half-term approaching, it’s the perfect time to welcome families and young people from across the island to enjoy free fairground rides and craft activities next week.
‘If the weather is poor, we may reschedule some of the outdoor rides, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Douglas City Centre Management Facebook page for updates.
‘Everything is completely free, and I hope as many people as possible take advantage of the family-friendly fun on offer in the heart of Douglas.’