Visiting performers took to the big tent stage at Noble’s Park over the weekend for Gandeys Circus’ ‘Hollywood Spectacular’.
The show, which began on Thursday evening (April 18) and continued until last night, displayed a variety of performances such as ‘gravity-defying’ roller-skating, the ‘Double Space Wheel’ and ‘Motorbikes in the Globe’.
Described as a ‘brand new show’ and ‘a seamless blend of circus magic with the glittering glamour of Hollywood’, the show also saw Gandeys display a flying trapeze performance for the very first time.
Binky Beaumont, tour director at Gandeys World Class Productions, said: ‘We love coming here and it is definitely a highlight of the tour.
‘We had a brand new show, with Joel returning as Ring Master, while there was also a welcome return for the most famous clown in the UK - Bippo.
‘We have been going for more than 130 years, and have been bringing shows to the Isle of Man since the 1980s.
‘It takes a huge operation to get these shows ready and put them on: from the choreography and rehearsals, to the transport logistics, marketing and administration. People don’t realise the work that goes on behind the scenes.’