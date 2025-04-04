It’s the high-street staple known across the UK and Ireland for cheap drinks, all-day breakfasts and carpets that could give you vertigo.
With hundreds of pubs under its belt, it was only a matter of time before Wetherspoons washed up on Manx shores.
If you’ve ever made the trip across to England, chances are you’ve popped into one - whether it’s a quick stop between train changes or a longer stay with mates.
But while it’s familiar territory to many, there are a few things that set a Wetherspoons apart from your usual local. Here’s what to expect.
1. No music (mostly)
For the most part, the chain doesn’t hold music licences, so the only soundtrack you’ll get is background chatter and the occasional plate clatter.
However, in more recent years, Wetherspoons owner Tim Martin has opened a number of Lloyds No.1 Bars - colloquially known as ‘Party Wetherspoons’.
Lloyds is a ‘Spoons sub-brand that runs pubs with music, traditionally later licences and a stronger focus on drinks.
But it remains to be seen what type of Wetherspoon the island will get.
2. Unlimited tea and coffee
You don’t buy a latte or a cappuccino in Wetherspoons.
Technically, you rent a cup for around £1.56 (UK price).
In other pubs, the machines are usually dotted around the venue (there tends to be more than one, depending on the size of the site).
These machines are pretty high-tech and serve all manner of drinks from cappuccinos to lattes.
However, you can forget seeing any fancy coffee art on top of your flat white - unless you’re a dab hand at latte art yourself.
3. The furniture’s... bold
The current venue, 1886, is modern and spacious.
Wetherspoons, on the other hand, has a reputation for more chaotic décor.
Think busy carpets, quirky seating layouts and the occasional wild colour clash.
If a hoarder designed a pub, it might look a bit like this – so we’re curious to see how they rework the space.
4. The Wetherspoons Game
It’s a social media trend that could finally reach the island.
Post your table number and pub name into one of the many ‘Wetherspoons Game’ Facebook groups, and strangers might send you anything from a pint to a bowl of peas.
There’s no catch – just an unspoken rule that you do the same for some other randomer next time.
Thanks to the app, you won’t even have to leave your seat to order.
5. Limited live sport
Wetherspoons only shows what's available on Freeview, so while you’ll catch the Olympics, Six Nations or Euros, don’t expect regular Premier League matches.
If your evening revolves around football, you might want to find somewhere else to settle in.
So, whether you love it or hate it, ‘Spoons is on its way to the Isle of Man.
Brace yourselves - and maybe keep that app downloaded,