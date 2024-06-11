A Ramsey man who failed to take a breathalyser test has been fined £1,000 and given a five-year driving ban.
James Charles William Milner was arrested on June 5 after police saw his car weaving in the road in Maughold.
Magistrates also ordered the 25 year old to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw Milner on June 5, at 5.45am, as he was driving a Toyota Yaris in Maughold.
They described the vehicle as travelling very slowly and weaving in the road.
Officers subsequently pulled the car over, and when they spoke to Milner, he was said to have glazed eyes and to be slurring his words.
When he got out of the car, it rolled backwards and officers had to stop it.
He was asked for his age and replied: ‘I’m saying nothing.’
Milner refused to take a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
He was taken to police headquarters where he did make an attempt to blow into the machine but only a partial reading was obtained, as he had not blown long enough.
Mr Swain said that the partial reading had been 104, but that could be used as an indication only, rather than an actual reading.
Milner told officers: ‘I did try my hardest.’
In court he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of breath.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said that Milner had returned to a flat in Douglas after being at a friend's house.
He said that he had walked home but that he had lost the flat keys, so he couldn’t get in.
Milner said that he had intended to sleep in his car, but had then decided to drive to his parents’ home in Ramsey.
Mr Taylor said: ‘He doesn’t know why he didn’t do the roadside test.
‘At police headquarters, he said the machine was not working initially.
‘He doesn’t recall being given specific instructions, however, he wishes to hold his hands up.’
The advocate went on to ask for credit to be given for his client's guilty plea and said that he wanted to apologise to the court.
Magistrates told him: ‘This was extremely irresponsible to even consider getting in a car after drinking, especially at this time of year.’
Milner, whose address was given as The Vollan in Ramsey, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £75 per week.