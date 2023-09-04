SolutionsHub’s Nick Bowden has passed the ICA international diploma in anti-money laundering with merit.
The achievement underscores the regulatory and licensing specialists commitment to ensuring its team members are equipped with the latest knowledge and best practices in the field of anti-money laundering.
The ICA International Diploma in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) is a flagship qualification and is recognised as the industry standard for MLROs and professionals managing money laundering risks.
The course provides participants with insights on how to develop and implement best practice AML initiatives. It is awarded in association with the Alliance Manchester Business School, the University of Manchester.
Lee Hills, chief executive officer at the Douglas company, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of Nick’s achievement.
‘His dedication to furthering his knowledge not only benefits our clients but also elevates the entire SolutionsHub team.
‘This accomplishment is testament to our commitment to continuous learning and ensuring that we remain at the cutting edge of industry standards.’
Mr Bowden added: ‘I am grateful for the support from SolutionsHub throughout my learning journey.
‘This qualification has provided me with a deeper understanding of AML practices, and I am excited to apply this knowledge to benefit our clients and the broader industry.’