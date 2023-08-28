A failure with a UK air traffic control system this morning has caused flight disruptions.
The national air traffic controllers, said in a statement: 'We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.
'Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.'
As such the Loganair flights LM675 and LM676 to and from London Heathrow- as well as LM313 and LM314 to and from Edinburgh have been cancelled.
Loganair passengers can rebook within the next 48 hours.
The Isle of Man Airport said: ‘ Passengers are informed that there has been a failure with a key UK ATC system which is causing large delays to most flights across the whole of the UK.
‘We kindly advise those affected to contact the Airlines handling agent or use the Airlines app to keep up to date or to look for further information. '
It added: 'Please note, Ronaldsway is not experiencing any issues with our ATC system and remains open, however flights may be subject to delay due to issues in UK.'
Loganair said: ‘There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.
‘Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays.
‘If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.’