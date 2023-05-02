The direct flight to Malaga went ahead yesterday after being delayed by two days.
The weekly Saturday flights have been running from mid April and will continue until June 3.
They are sold by C.I. Travel Group, which also runs the flights to Palma, in Majorca, from the Isle of Man.
C.I. Travel Group’s managing director Robert Mackenzie said: ‘Our holiday flights between the Isle of Man and Malaga were impacted by poor visibility at Ronaldsway over the weekend.
‘As a result the flights that were due to operate on Saturday, were re-scheduled to Sunday.
‘Regrettably, once again poor weather on Sunday morning prevented these re-scheduled flights from operating and the flights were moved to Monday.’
He added: ‘Thankfully the weather was better yesterday and the flights operated accordingly.’
‘For our clients who were on holiday in the Costa del Sol, arrangements were made for them to be accommodated and meals provided for both nights that they were delayed.
‘For those clients who were unable to travel from the Isle of Man until Monday, we kept them informed of the situation and offered the option of switching to another departure date.
‘However, with the exception of three passengers, everyone who was due to travel on Saturday, chose to continue with their holiday and departed for Malaga yesterday.’
Regrettably weather conditions in the Isle of Man do occasionally cause delays and cancellations, which are beyond the control of both ourselves and the airline.
‘For that reason we strongly advise our clients to ensure that they have adequate travel insurance, including for weather delays, to provide cover for these circumstances.’