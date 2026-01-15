Chris featured some of the towering waterfalls, the village of Seefeld, Stam’s Abbey, near Innsbruck, the glass town of Rattenberg, with its magnificent baroque monastery and gloriously ornate interiors, the local glaciers with their ‘cloudy’ run-off, Trout Lake Abbey, Blunden, with its year-round, cultural and community events, Zell am See, on the picturesque shores of Lake Zell, the architecturally distinctive chateaux, plus several local livestock and pretty wild flowers. The eerie silence of the gondolas moving between the tall trees were also recalled.