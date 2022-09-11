Floral tributes to the Queen
Sunday 11th September 2022 9:52 am
Share
Floral tributes to the Queen (Dave Kneale )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
People have been leaving floral tributes to the Queen, Lord of Mann, on the green at Tynwald Hill in St John’s against the wall of the processional walkway facing the main road.
The Isle of Man Government is asking people who leave floral tributes to remove plastic wrapping and non-organic materials.
Items such as candles, cards or gifts should not be left on the green.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |