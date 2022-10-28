Flybe ditches Isle of Man before beginning services
Flybe is pulling out of the Isle of Man before it even relaunched services to Ronaldway.
The airline, which was resurrected after going bust just before the pandemic hit, issued a statement earlier today.
It reads: ‘Due to further delays with planned aircraft deliveries, Flybe has decided not to proceed with its inaugural services to the Isle of Man that were scheduled to begin on October 30.
‘As a result, Flybe will be cancelling all flights currently scheduled from the Isle of Man to London Heathrow and Belfast City this winter.
‘Flybe deeply regrets the inconvenience that will be caused to passengers affected by this decision.
‘he airline will provide full refunds, as well as applicable compensation, to all those impacted by these unexpected cancellations.
‘Flybe has been forced to take this decision due to additional delays in the delivery of planned de Havilland Dash-8 400 aircraft.’
