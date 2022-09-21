Flybe is back - and flying to London and Belfast
Flybe, for sometime the biggest operator out of Ronaldsway, will be back in Manx skies next month.
The old airline previously operated daily routes to Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.
But the company collapsed in 2020, just before the first Covid-19 lockdown.
Relaunched under a new owner, Flybe at first didn’t include the island on its list of new routes when it relaunched in March. However, the island has now been added to its winter schedule.
The airline is flying between the Isle of Man and Belfast and London Heathrow and will go head to head with EasyJet and Loganair.
From October 30, Flybe will fly to the Isle of Man from London Heathrow five days a week and Belfast City six days a week.
Dave Pflieger, Flybe’s chief executive, said: ‘The entire team at Flybe are thrilled to announce our continued growth and an enhanced winter schedule that not only reflects the expansion of our fleet and network within Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but also into Europe.
‘And, we are even more proud of the fact that our new airline will be providing Isle of Man, Belfast, and other key customers with additional travel options and even more great value offerings — especially now, when they are needed most to help connect everyone to loved ones, experiences, and destinations that matter most this winter and holiday season.’
Isle of Man Airport’s director, Gary Cobb, said: ‘We are very happy to welcome Flybe to the Island and the routes show the continued strength of the recovery to the aviation industry and passenger volumes to our airport.
‘We believe these routes will add choice and flexibility of which can only be of benefit to the island – something which I know is welcomed, based on customer feedback.’
