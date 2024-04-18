Braddan Parish Commissioners have announced that a follow up meeting will be held at the Roundhouse in June.
It’s being held to give residents an opportunity to pass on thoughts and suggestions to the commissioners regarding the Roundhouse and the rates.
It comes after a requisition meeting was held last month with residents having their say on the future of the new £10m leisure centre facility and the finances of the Braddan Commissioners.
The public meeting held in March was organised shortly after residents learned that their rates were shooting up by 36.6% and vehicle access to the Roundhouse was being blocked by the Department of Health and Social Care.
A number of facilities in the centre, which was supposed to open in August last year, are still not complete.
The follow up meeting is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 15 at 2pm at the Roundhouse, with no appointment required.