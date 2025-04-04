A Douglas-based business is urging the public to support its decision to extend opening hours after concerns over declining footfall in the town centre.
Terry’s Tato’s, a popular jacket potato shop on Strand Street, recently announced on Facebook that it would be staying open later following customer feedback.
However, the business has now issued a plea, warning that without increased evening trade, the extended hours may not be sustainable.
A social media post from the business read: ‘Stay open later as requested, we will need more people to come and see us weekly if we are to stay open later.
‘We are open till 7:30pm (on Thursday) waiting on people to come see us. Town is very quiet as you can see.
This is not the first time Terry’s Tato’s has spoken out about the challenges of operating in Douglas.
In a previous post, the business highlighted a ‘dramatic decrease’ in city centre footfall over the past six months, stating that many businesses were struggling, with some even shutting their doors.
‘Help us out please.
‘So as you probably all know, the city centre footfall has dramatically decreased over the last six months, meaning businesses in town are really struggling, with some even closing their doors.
‘What can we do to encourage you to come and visit us? Of course, we need to understand as much as we can - is there something else we can do? Sensible answers gratefully appreciated.’
The appeal comes at a time when other local businesses have voiced similar concerns about declining numbers in the town centre, particularly in the evenings.
Tim Brogan, owner of Gourmet Shakes, recently announced plans to relocate his business from Castle Street to Windsor Road after this year’s TT, citing falling footfall, rising overheads, and changing consumer habits.
‘It’s a trend that’s been developing for a while. We just don’t see the same level of activity in the evenings anymore,’ he said.
Other businesses, including The Boredroom and Yasmin’s Baby Boutique, have either closed or moved in recent months, adding to growing concerns about the long-term sustainability of the town centre.
Andrew Harris, the former manager of O’Donnell’s pub on Castle Street, echoed these concerns, describing Douglas as ‘empty’ by early evening.
Terry’s Tato’s hopes its extended hours will encourage more people to visit the town after work, but the business is clear that community support is essential.
‘We are trying our best to adapt, but we need people to come out and support us. If we don’t use these local businesses, we’ll lose them.’
What do you think about this issue? Is the high street a ‘ghost town’ in the evening’s like some Isle of Man businesses are describing? Share your views with our readers.
Email [email protected] with your views and we will consider it for publication in the Isle of Man Examiner’s letters page.