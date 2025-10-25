Ramsey AFC has paid tribute to ‘one of a kind’ and a ‘true friend’ following the sad news of the death of Harry Gillings.
Although Harry only played for the club at junior level, he remained an ever-present figure at Ballacloan and a familiar face to players, officials and supporters alike.
As a mark of respect, both of Ramsey’s fixtures scheduled for this afternoon, the first-team match at Ballacloan against Corinthians and the Combination game at Ballafletcher, have been postponed.
A club spokesperson said it thanks both Corinthians and the Isle of Man Football Association for their understanding and support.
In a heartfelt statement shared on Saturday morning, the club said: ‘We are absolutely devastated by the news of the loss of such a huge character within our club.
‘As a mark of respect, and while we come to terms with this, there will be no match today. We thank Corinthians and the FA for their understanding and support.
‘Harry may not have played for Ramsey beyond junior level, but he was worth so much more than that to us.
‘He was a great friend, admired and loved by everyone who knew him.
‘Harry always had time for anyone and everyone, and would often lend a hand on matchdays without ever being asked. That was Harry - a true friend, and one of a kind.
‘We’ll miss you, mate. So many great memories have been shared, and you’ll always be remembered.
Forever an Albert. 💙🤍’
The club’s tribute has been met with an outpouring of sympathy and messages of support from across the Manx football community.