Hawkins Barbecue has arrived in the south of the island for the summer. The authentic American BBQ restaurant is now popping up at Foraging Vintners in Port Erin starting, providing a range of menu options that will tantalise the taste buds of foodies and meat lovers everywhere.
The company, which started during lockdown, is led by founder and owner/chef Matt Hawkins, who took inspiration from well-established restaurants in London, Bristol and, of course, the USA.
Matt said: ‘We are thrilled to bring our version of authentic American BBQ to the Isle of Man. Our aim is to provide affordable comfort food that everyone can enjoy and, with the support of Foraging Vintners, we are confident that we can contribute to the ever-growing culinary offer in Port Erin and the island as a whole.’
Using only Manx meats, the new barbecue menu will offer some familiar options like pulled pork and brisket, which can either be ordered by weight or in the form of unique sliders (small burgers) - which can sometimes take up to 18 hours to smoke. There are also options for vegetarians and vegans out there, including smokey barbecue jackfruit and other mouth-watering options.
The concept will eventually encompass whole new event experiences, which will see Matt teaming up with some of the island’s leading DJs and musicians to create an unforgettable atmosphere for diners.
Hawkins Barbecue also provides catering options for firends and family of corporate occasions. For those looking for something special, they will be offering a whole brisket at their flagship location which can feed up to 18 people, making a mouth-watering addition to any group gathering this summer. Please note that this needs to be ordered 72 hours prior to visiting.
• The barbecue menu will be available at Foraging Vintners winery Wednesday, Sunday, lunchtime and evening.
Foraging Vintners at the Cosy Nook will open on April 1 with Noa Bakehouse will be joining them for the summer, starting Easter holiday weekend.