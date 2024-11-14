The Isle of Man Constabulary is in ‘mourning’ following the sad death of Police Sergeant Stephen Kenneth Hall.
Sergeant Hall died on the evening of Wednesday, November 13, the force has confirmed.
The circumstances surrounding his death will be subject to a coroner’s inquest, the constabulary say.
The Police are not treating his death as suspicious.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The Constabulary as a whole and those who knew Stephen or worked with him are deeply saddened by the news.
‘Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Stephen’s family and those close to him at this difficult time.
‘The Police would like to request the public not to speculate about Sergeant Hall’s passing and to have respect for the family, friends and colleagues of him at this time.’
Stephen was also known in the island as a referee for Manx football games, most recently refereeing Michael United vs Castletown in DPS Ltd Division Two.
A spokesperson from the ‘Isle of Man Referees’ page on Facebook said: ‘Deepest condolences from all the referee community to Stephen's family and friends.
‘The big man will be missed immensely. Rest in peace Stephen.’