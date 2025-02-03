A Liverpool woman has admitted removing criminal property from the island to the UK after £43,000 was found stashed in the vehicle she was travelling in.
Maxine Dormer previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but changed her plea to guilty when appearing at the Court of General Gaol Delivering via video link on Friday.
Cash totalling £43,800 was found under the seat of a Ford Fiesta on July 18, 2023, by Merseyside Police.
Nine other defendants have so far appeared in the Isle of Man court in connection with the same police operation aimed at tackling drug dealing.
Ms Dormer, 36, of Cavell Close in Woolton, had previously been refused bail and remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.
She will not be sentenced until after the trial of her co-accused which will take place later this year. Her bail was allowed to continue in the meantime.