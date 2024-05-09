A Liverpool woman has been granted bail after her family put up a surety bond of £5,000.
Maxine Dormer has previously pleaded not guilty to removing criminal property from the island to the UK.
Cash totalling £43,800 was found under the seat of a Ford Fiesta in July last year, by Merseyside Police.
Nine other defendants have so far appeared in the Isle of Man court in connection with the same police operation.
Ms Dormer, who is 36, had previously been refused bail and remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.
She is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 23.
Bail will be granted once the surety of £5,000 is in place, with conditions not to contact co-defendants, to live at her address at Cavell Close in Woolton, Liverpool, and to surrender her passport and not apply for a new one.