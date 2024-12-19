A former Chinese takeaway in Laxey has been listed for sale at a price of £130,000 by Chrystals Estate Agents.
Formerly known as ‘The Pheonix’, the building is located on New Road, close to Laxey Railway Station.
Inside, the building includes a customer waiting area and counter alongside a stainless steel extractor system, a five-burner Chinese cooker, stainless steel preparation tables and multiple sinks.
Additionally, there is a storeroom, a toilet and a separate hand wash basin.
A spokesperson from Chrystals said: ‘A unique opportunity presents itself to acquire this former Chinese takeaway located in the heart of Laxey, conveniently close to the Laxey Railway Station.
‘The property features a single-fronted premises with an interior space extending to 448 square feet, offering a functional layout for various uses.
‘It is serviced by gas and is in need of refurbishment, providing an excellent opportunity for a new owner to refurbish and tailor the space to their needs.’
For further details, you can contact Chrystals’ commercial property manager Darrel Tinnion on 01624 625100 or by emailing [email protected]