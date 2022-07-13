Former Deemster was admired by colleagues

Former Deemster Andrew Williamson, who served as a judge for 20 years, has died.

Aged 75, Mr Williamson, of Ballaugh, died at his home on June 20.

He was born and educated in the Isle of Man but left the island to pursue his career as a stipendiary magistrate in London and the South East of England before returning home in 1988.

Mr Williamson was the Deputy High Bailiff, a post he held until 1995 when he became High Bailiff.

During this time, he dealt with the wide variety of work which falls to the Bailiffs, but predominantly criminal trials and inquests, according to the judiciary.

The current judiciary – Deemsters, Deputy High Bailiff, High Bailiff and magistrates – said in a statement they were ‘saddened’ to hear of his passing.

They added: ‘He conducted hearings with fairness and efficiency and was well respected by all who appeared in his court.

‘In 2002, in response to an increase in family and civil work, the post of permanent Deputy Deemster was created and Andrew Williamson became the first appointee in 2002.

‘For six years he dealt not only with a large number of civil disputes but also with the vast majority of divorce, children and financial disputes arising from the breakdown of relationships.

‘The workload was considerable, yet he was well-liked and admired by the family bar and had the ability to cut to the essence of a case and arrive at a fair and just result.’

They added: ‘Andrew’s ability as a family judge was recognised by none other than the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in the famous Mac-Leod case in 2007 when the highest court in the land praised the way in which His Honour had dealt with the case at first instance.

‘It has become a leading authority on agreements between divorcing spouses.’

Deemster Corlett, now First Deemster, recalled Andrew’s ‘good humour, kindness and advice’ to him during the handover period when he took over as Deputy Deemster on Andrew’s well-earned retirement in 2008.

‘Andrew had an essential “hinterland” of interests outside his judicial career and was well known for his superb singing voice which earned him many accolades over the years,’ he said.

‘The Manx judiciary would like to pass on their condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.’