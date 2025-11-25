A historic Castletown property that once served as the official residence of the island’s Lieutenant Governor has been placed on the market with an asking price of £6.85 million.
Lorne House, located on Douglas Street, is being marketed by estate agents Black Grace Cowley.
The seven-bedroom home sits within more than six acres of private, walled grounds in the centre of the ancient capital, offering a level of seclusion rarely found in such a central location.
The estate was used as the Lieutenant Governor’s residence until 1860 and has since had a variety of uses, including serving as offices for an investment company.
Its historic setting provides a peaceful outlook towards Castle Rushen.
According to the selling agents, the grounds feature mature orchards, paddocks and fully restored walled gardens, alongside extensive outdoor space both to the front and rear.
The property also includes oil-fired central heating, a garage and multiple reception rooms.
Inside, the house has undergone significant renewal, with interiors designed by Von Westenholz to create what the agents describe as a ‘timeless, refined, and exceptionally comfortable’ living environment.
In total, the estate contains eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, including five en-suite rooms, as well as seven reception rooms.
Black Grace Cowley says the property offers a balance between privacy and convenience, with Castletown’s beach, restaurants, golf course and the airport all within close reach.
Describing the listing as a ‘rare and distinguished opportunity’, the agents say Lorne House is one of the island’s most significant historic homes to come onto the market in recent years.
Further details are available through Black Grace Cowley, which is handling viewings and enquiries for the property.
You can find out more details at www.blackgracecowley.com.