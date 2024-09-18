The former nightclub Bordello, which closed in November 2023, has had an Irish makeover and will reopen as Tigh Fitz Bar on Thursday.
Located at 6-7 Loch Promenade in Douglas, the venue announced the news on their Facebook page this week.
Rumours surrounding the bars future have been circulating across social media since Bordello closed its doors permanently last year.
A sign, stating an Irish pub would be coming soon, has been visible outside the building since April.
Listed on Chrystals, the property included the Bordello bar and nightclub, as well as the former hotels above.
When confirming the news about its opening, Tigh Fitz’s said customers can ‘experience the warm, friendly atmosphere of a proper Irish pub here on the Isle of Man’.
Alongside a variety of drinks, it will also serve as a prime spot for live sports, starting with the Champions League match Celtic vs ŠK Slovan Bratislava, which will be broadcast on big screens at 8pm during the grand opening.