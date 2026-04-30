A Douglas law firm has renewed its sponsorship of a leading motorcycling team.
Appleby will sponsor road racing and British Superbike outfit 8TEN Racing for another season, as well as becoming the team’s official legal partner.
Named after the TT start numbers of riders and team co-owners, Davey Todd and Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing is the official BMW Motorrad team.
It had a hugely successful debut season on the roads in 2025, starting at the North West 200 where Todd won three races, with Hickman taking three podiums, setting them up perfectly for the TT.
A heavy crash in practice for the TT, caused by a component failure, unfortunately ruled Hickman out of proceedings, but Todd won the Superbike race and claimed a brace of second-place finishes.
The 29-year-old Yorkshireman then went on to win at both the Southern 100 and the Macau Grand Prix, Hickman taking second at the latter as he made his return from injury.
Partner and head of Appleby’s Isle of Man corporate team Garry Manley said: ‘We’re excited to have extended our partnership with 8TEN Racing for another year and really proud to become the team’s official legal partner.
‘As their results from 2025 demonstrate, 8TEN Racing represents excellence and professionalism, which perfectly aligns with Appleby’s core values.
‘We can’t wait to see Pete and Davey back on the Mountain Course later this month and send the whole team our best wishes for a successful season.’
Peter Hickman said: ‘We’re really excited for the new season to get underway and delighted to have partnered with Appleby again this season.
‘It’s great having a sponsor with such a strong connection to the Isle of Man, where they have been established for more than 125 years.’