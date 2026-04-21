The 44-year-old has been prosecuted by Northamptonshire and Leicestershire police forces after he triggered speed cameras on two occasions.
Through letters from his lawyers, Martin admitted riding his bike at 46mph on the A50 near Leicester when the limit was 40mph and going at 78mph along the A43 near Brackley when a temporary 50mph limit was in place.
Court papers show that Martin, a Lincolnshire-based truck fitter and mechanic by trade, reached at least 12 penalty points on his licence and accepted that he must now serve a six-month driving ban, according to the BBC.
The TV presenter achieved 17 podium finishes at the TT during his career, and he has since become known for his pursuit of speed records.
In 2016, he made a bid to break the two-wheeled world land speed record, and he succeeded in setting world records for the fastest tractor, speediest soapbox, and fastest speed on a gravity-powered snow sledge.
Last year, he appeared on screens in his series Guy Martin’s Proper Jobs, broadcast on U&Dave.
One episode was filmed on the Calf of Man, where he shadowed the island’s wildlife wardens.
Martin’s first speeding offence was on July 15 in Leicestershire, while the second happened on March 19.
The BBC reported that a partner at law firm Chattertons wrote on Martin's behalf: ‘He apologises to the court for his offending. He will not be opposing the totting up six-month disqualification.’
An official told the BBC that Martin was sentenced at Loughborough Magistrates' Court last week in private, with an order to pay a total of £1,329 in fines, costs and victim surcharges.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months, after his lawyers indicated, he would not seek to avoid a ban and was happy for the case to be dealt with in the absence of an open-court hearing.