Former Mayor of Douglas June Craine has died at the age of 90.
Mrs Craine was in office in 2002-03 when, with her daughter the late Diane Flaherty as her Mayoress, she received King Harald V of Norway and Queen Sonja and the Lord Mayor of London Sir Gavyn Arthur.
He in turn bestowed upon Mrs Craine the Freedom of the City of London.
June Craine was the wife of the late Peter Craine who was MHK for Douglas South from 1976 to 1981.
Mrs Craine was an elected member of the Board of Education and was very much involved with Pulrose Youth Club.
She worked alongside her husband in their business Craine’s Bakery, as warden of the Nurses’ Home in Westmoreland Road and until her retirement as a telephonist at Noble’s Hospital.
Her sense of fun and energetic approach to life made her a friend to many.