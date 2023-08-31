A familiar face has completed an amazing 1,000-mile cycling challenge across France in aid of Cancer Research.
Ray Harmer cycled from Nice to Brest with son Nathan and friend Simon Hill-Anderson.
The Peel commissioner and business analyst had previously cycled the length of the UK from Land’s End to John o’ Groats, but this challenge was far more personal.
On his Just Giving page, the former Peel and Glenfaba MHK explained: ‘Cancer has been devastating for our family – as well as my dad and sister, my father-in law also died from it. The challenge originated from breast cancer – hence the title but wanted to include all cancers. It’s 1,000 miles which Will be the most we have ever ridden as going from the furthermost south-east to western parts of France.
‘There is still so much to learn about cancer and how to beat it. My dad’s cancer was a rare form the doctors think could have been triggered by duty in National service in Malaysia – it was over 10 years but was truly horrific and lost his leg before it spread everywhere. My sister was also over a long time and left a very young family without their mum. There is so much we do not know about cancer and that’s why cancer research is so important.’
Throughout their 17-day journey, the trio shared updates that detail the difficulty of their challenge, but also the fun they had along the way.
So far the trio have raised just over £1,100.