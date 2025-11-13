This dramatic drone footage shows the progress made with work to restore the historic Castle Mona.
These drone images were captured by e-gaming journalist and motoring writer Frank Schuengel.
Completed in 1804, the Castle Mona started out as a private residence for the 4th Duke of Athol before being transformed into a hotel in 1831.
Following years of decline, the 98-bedroom hotel closed in 2006.
The following year it was acquired for £4m by the Sefton Group which promised to restore it to its former glory.
Those plans never materialised and the building was sold for £1.21m at auction in 2018. The identity of its new owner was subsequently revealed to be the Tevir Group.
Tevir has completed extensive work to demolish modern additions such as the 1990s-built bowling alley extension and the north east bedroom/dining wing dating from the early 1960s.
Registered building consent has also been granted for number of significant repair and renovation works, marking the first phase in the restoration of the historic sections of the building.
Tevir has remained tight-lipped over its long-term plans for the landmark.
A spokesperson said: ‘Tevir Group continues to undertake works on the Castle Mona.
‘In respect of the roof, the key objective was to prevent further water ingress and protect the fabric of the building and internal historic detailing.
‘We are also undertaking works on the interior of the building to remove the interventions unsympathetic to the heritage of the building, such as modern ceilings and partitions.
‘In acknowledgment of the registered status of the building, all works are being undertaken in consultation with the government’s registered buildings officer.’
He said that plans for the future use of the building will be announced in due course.