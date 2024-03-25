He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police officers executed a search warrant at Gaines’ home, at Ballacrosha, on September 3, at 11.20pm.
Gaines told them: ‘There’s some weed in the van.’
Various jars containing cannabis were found in his vehicle and the total weight of the drug was found to be 42.8 grams, with police valuing it at £856.
After being arrested and taken to the Isle of Man Constabulary’s headquarters in Douglas, Gaines was interviewed and handed in a prepared statement.
In it, he admitted possession of the drug, saying he was a daily user and that it was all for his own use.
He denied ever selling or supplying it.
Ms Alexander submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
In March 2022, Gaines was sentenced to 200 hours’ community service for cultivating cannabis, after 25 plants were found at his home, 11 of which were described as viable.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers agreed that the case should remain in summary court and said that his client had served 10 years in the armed forces, which had involved tours of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
Mr Rodgers said that Gaines was now a self-employed plumber and that he had been using cannabis to combat back pain.
‘Fortunately, he has moved to a more appropriate mechanism and has contacted Integro, to enquire about medicinal cannabis,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.