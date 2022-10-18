Found guilty of assaulting his ex-partner

Subscribe newsletter
A 32-year-old Douglas man has been sentenced to probation and community service for assaulting his ex-partner.
Oliver James Hamon was found guilty after a trial in summary court after he had pleaded not guilty to common assault on a female.
Magistrates ordered him to do 120 hours unpaid work and put him on probation for 18 months. He must also pay £1,250 prosecution costs due to the case going to trial.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court how Hamon and the victim had been in a relationship until September 21.
On April 14, Hamon, who lives at Central Promenade, called the women to arrange to pick up some of his belongings which were at her home.
She agreed to this and put his property outside in a communal hallway.
However, when Hamon arrived, he was said to have barged through her front door, causing her to fall to the floor. Hamon then picked her up and threw her over his shoulder, with her landing heavily on the floor again. He pushed her backwards onto some stairs.
Hamon was later arrested and during a police interview, claimed that his ex-girlfriend had only left out around one 10th of his property.
He claimed that she had kicked and punched him, causing him to fall over, then things had escalated.
Hamon said he believed he was acting in self-defence.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that Hamon had a different partner now who was in court to support him. Mr Peterson said that his client’s last conviction was back in 2014 so he had been out of trouble for a significant amount of time.
‘Mr Hamon has made mistakes in the past but has been able to turn his life around,’ said the advocate.
‘He has unfortunately lost his job as a result of this conviction.
‘In respect of how the incident came about, Mr Hamon lost his temper and did something he deeply regrets. He accepts his behaviour caused distress.’
A probation report recommended a combination order, of community service and probation, as the most appropriate sentence and Mr Peterson urged magistrates to follow that recommendation.
Magistrates ordered Hamon to pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week.