A public auction will be held next month of a property arrested by the Coroner over unpaid debts.
Highfield, a spacious semi-detached home on Belmont Road, Douglas, will go under the hammer on March 13.
It is being sold on the instructions of the Coroner for Middle.
The property was purchased for £365,000 in 2010.
A series of small claims judgments, going back at least as far at 2017, have been made against its two joint owners for unpaid rates owed to Douglas Council and Treasury.
The four-bedroom home features a modern dining kitchen, established gardens and a sweeping gravelled driveway.
But photographs show that it has some issues with damp, particularly in the upstairs master bedroom.
Estate agents Deanwood are holding the public auction which takes place on site at 12.30pm on Wednesday, March 13, with the property open for inspection an hour beforehand.
A series of open house viewings have been organised, with the first having taken place at the weekend.
The next one is tomorrow (Wednesday) from 12pm to 1.30pm, followed by February 17, 21 and 28, between 1pm and 2pm on each day.