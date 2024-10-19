Four Manxman sailings between the Isle of Man and Heysham have been cancelled due to forecasted adverse weather conditions.
Tonight’s 7:45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham will no longer go ahead, which means the 2:15am return journey to Douglas has also been cancelled.
Two of tomorrow’s scheduled Manxman sailings have also been cancelled - the 8:45am journey to Heysham and the 2:15pm sailing back to Douglas.
These cancellations are due to the arrival of Storm Ashley, with tomorrow’s Manannan and later Manxman sailings also at risk of cancellation.