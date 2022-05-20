Four nights of music to enjoy soon

By Sue Woolley  
Sunday 29th May 2022 5:42 am
Over the extended bank holiday weekend starting on Thursday, June 2, there will be four nights of music in Market Place featuring the following bands:

Thursday – Chris Winchester Band, Bon Jelski

Friday – Southern State, The Boneyard, The Ed Millar Band

Saturday – Barefoot Revolution, The Tides

Sunday – Sunset Jet, Frantic 4 Quo, Jester’s Dead.

Entry is free.

Organiser Juan McGuinness said: ‘With live music over four nights it will give fans a reason to stay in Ramsey once the day’s racing is over. They can take a stroll through town to soak up the atmosphere, the last of the sunshine and enjoy the food and drink on offer.’

