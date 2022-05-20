Four nights of music to enjoy soon

Subscribe newsletter
Over the extended bank holiday weekend starting on Thursday, June 2, there will be four nights of music in Market Place featuring the following bands:
Thursday – Chris Winchester Band, Bon Jelski
Friday – Southern State, The Boneyard, The Ed Millar Band
Saturday – Barefoot Revolution, The Tides
Sunday – Sunset Jet, Frantic 4 Quo, Jester’s Dead.
Entry is free.
Organiser Juan McGuinness said: ‘With live music over four nights it will give fans a reason to stay in Ramsey once the day’s racing is over. They can take a stroll through town to soak up the atmosphere, the last of the sunshine and enjoy the food and drink on offer.’
