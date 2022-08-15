()
Four properties were struck by lightning during a thunderstorm early this morning.
Fire crews were called to nine incidents in total.
A property at Pinehurst Glen, Douglas, suffered major damage to its roof and electrics, a property on the Foxdale Road, Garth, Marown, suffered electrical damage, a property at Hillside Avenue, Douglas, had it chimney stack damaged by a strike and a property on Marine Drive, Port Soderick, escaped serious damage.
Staff from Manx Utilities were called on to check electrical supplies within each of the properties.