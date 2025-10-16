The Isle of Man Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will introduce a chickenpox vaccination programme from January 2026, offering protection to around 1,500 children each year.
Eligible children will receive the vaccine as part of the routine childhood vaccination schedule.
The combined vaccine protects against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox (MMRV) and will be offered at 12 and 18 months.
A catch-up campaign will also be available for anyone up to the age of 26 who has missed one or two doses of the MMR vaccine.
Eligibility will be based on how old a child is when the programme starts and parents will be provided with more information nearer the time.
It aims to reduce cases of chickenpox and protect children from potentially serious complications, including bacterial infections, brain and lung inflammation, and stroke, which can lead to hospitalisation.
The vaccine has been safely used for decades and is part of childhood immunisation programmes in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia and Germany.
Government say the rollout is expected to save families time off work and reduce the financial burden on the healthcare system, with research in the UK estimating childhood chickenpox causes around £24 million in lost income and productivity each year.
Minister for Health and Social Care, Claire Christian, MHK, said: ‘We are not only safeguarding young people from illnesses that can lead to severe health outcomes, but also reducing the burden on families and the wider healthcare system.’
Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care, added: ‘Preventing severe cases/serious complications of chickenpox is the aim of this vaccine programme – we hope this will help to reduce related hospitalisation or other serious outcomes.’
Dr Matt Tyrer, director of Public Health, said: ‘Chickenpox is often seen as a mild illness, but it can lead to serious complications, especially in babies, young children, and adults.’
Parents will be contacted by their GP practice to arrange appointments if their child is eligible. For more information, visit https://publichealth.gov.im/mmrv or www.gov.im/childhoodvaccinations