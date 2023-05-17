Over 200 tickets to the upcoming production of Zog at the Gaiety Theatre have been made available to island families through local charities.
The hope is that this will help drive inclusion in the arts.
The production is based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, and lasts one hour.
As part of the subsidised tickets initiative the VillaGaiety and Isle of Man Arts Council have provided three local charities with free tickets to share with families who access their services. The charities are Rebecca House Children’s Hospice, Crossroads and The Children’s Centre.
VillaGaiety and the Isle of Man Arts Council first announced the accessibility initiative last year, providing subsidised tickets to the Christmas pantomime.
The arts council says the aim of the initiative is to broaden access to live performances ensuring diversity, equality and inclusion, whilst also recognising the importance of engaging with the arts for wellbeing and health.
There will be five showings of Zog at the Gaiety Theatre between May 19 and 21.