Charity representatives and Freemasons gathered for an evening of presentations and fish and chips for what was the first charities forum organised by the Isle of Man Freemasons.
The head of the Isle of Man Freemasons, Martin Blackburn, opened the event and said how Masonic charities work and the independent giving by the 19 Masonic lodges.
A total of 10 charities were represented.
They were: Crossroads Care; TT Riders Association and Friends of the TT Riders Association; Isle of Man Anti Cancer Association; Douglas Coal Fund; St John Ambulance; Live at Home; Manx Benevolent Fund; Motor Neurone Disease Association Isle of Man and Southern Befrienders
A donation of £250 had been received to be given to one of the represented charities.
The name of each charity was put into a box and a draw was made.
The lucky winner was Live at Home. Not only did they win the £250, but Steve Hall, the Immediate Past Master of St Maughold Lodge, and his wife Tina, also presented a cheque of £1,500, which was raised at a ladies’ night.
