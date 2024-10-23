Quite a different outing occurred with another superior, however. ‘As I’ve said before, Whitey is leaving soon: obviously thinking that he could relax a little of his authority, he asked me to go to Douglas with him and Johnny (one of the Subbys), plus girlfriend. I think he must’ve been feeling sorry for me—I’ve done plenty of grumbling about being fed up with the Isle of Man. Anyway, we had tea (steak and chips), then went to the flicks to see “Lady in the Dark” with Ginger Rogers—don’t go and see it—it was pretty rotten and a very fantastic thing about dreams. After that, I will confess, we went to the Sefton Hotel where I had one gin. There were a lot of the Control Tower people in there, and Tony Capes—a lieutenant who has rung me up several times about flying, the one who got me the flip in the Barracuda [i.e. a ride in a plane]—wandered in with a blonde. Whitey gave me a sympathetic pat on the shoulder and said, ‘you’ve had it pal’—they’ve always teased me about him since the flip. We didn’t stay long and had to catch the late train back at 10:15. We had some fun and I enjoyed the change—but for heaven’s sake, don’t worry and think that I’m starting drinking! I haven’t seen Whitey since; one of the Lieutenant Commanders has gone on leave, and he’s having to do his job.’ Her tone was apologetic, as Mum Elsie was a strict Methodist and could only be cajoled into a pub, decades later, on the understanding that the vicar was in the bar.