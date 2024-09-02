Two childhood friends from the UK have raised money for charity by walking the length of the Isle of Man - while tied together.
Andy McMillan and Graham Wright, who both grew up in Brighton, set off from the Point of Ayre lighthouse on Saturday morning with their legs tied together in the style of a traditional ‘three-legged’ race.
The pair spent the next 21 hours and 35 minutes travelling through Ramsey, up Snaefell, along the Mountain Road, through Port Erin and finishing up at the Sound Cafe.
The three-legged walkers have also so far raised £750 for the charity ‘DePaul’, which looks to combat homelessness.
Talking about the walk, Andy said: ‘It's been a bit of a silly joke for a while that we needed to do this, but then we both had a weekend free our diaries and, rather last minute, we booked it. We booked our hotel on Thursday night, flew to the Isle of Man on Friday evening and got our taxi to the start point at 4.30am on Saturday morning.
‘The route was very roughly sketched out, but we figured that we'd work it out as we went along and it's not really something we trained for.
‘We wanted a real challenge, so we opted for going off-road and up mountains instead of a simple coastal road. It was slightly daunting ahead of time, and it wasn’t really a sensible way to tackle it!
‘In the end we completed it with a total time of roughly 21 hours and 35 minutes - we switched to the roads for final five hours in the dark, which was very tough going whilst you're fighting extreme tiredness and sharp pain from your knees and ankles.
‘It went very well and I'm delighted to confirm that we've become the first people to three legged walk the length of the Isle of Man!’
Despite Andy now living in London and Graham in Berlin, the pair meet up regularly to complete gruelling challenges in order to raise money for charity. This includes rowing the length of the River Thames and mountain biking from coast to coast in Wales and Scotland.
In a few weeks time, they will also rollerblade around the circumference of a large lake which will take them through Austria, Germany and Switzerland.
Andy said: ‘We'd been looking at the Isle of Man for a while and working out what adventure would suit for it. Then we saw the wonderfully distinctive flag of the island and it was obvious.
‘We did some research and somewhat unsurprisingly, nobody had ever three-legged walked the length of the island - so the challenge was born.’
Andy also emphasised how ‘welcoming’ everyone on the island was to him and Graham, saying: ‘We met so many wonderful people along the way who had heard of what we were doing and wanted to grab a selfie and wish us luck.
‘Everyone was so friendly and supportive, and we really got a sense of what a great community spirit the island has.’
If you wish to donate to Andy and Graham’s fundraiser and find out more about their walk, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/threeleggedman