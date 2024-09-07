The Isle of Man Welcome Centre has confirmed that a number of bus services have been cancelled today across the island.
A spokesperson said: ‘Unfortunately Public Transport have just informed us of some cancelled services.’
The full list of affected services is as follows:
Service 3 - 0840 - Douglas - Ramsey 7007
Service 25h - 0917 - Lord St.- Nobles 7053
Service 22h - 0931 - Nobles - Around Town - Nobles 7053
Service 21b - 1005 - Pulrose/Anagh Coar 7013
Service 2 - 1054 - Port Erin - Ballachrink 7009
Service 5 - 1056 - Nobles - Lord St. 7053
Service 2 - 1218 - Ballachrink - Lord St. 7009
Service 22h - 1442 - Lord St.- Nobles 7018
Service 5 - 1456 - Nobles - Lord St. 7018
Service 21 - 1535 - Pulrose/Anagh Coar 7018
Service 22h - 1542 - Lord St - Nobles 7171
Service 2 - 1550 - Lord St.- Port Erin 7013
Service 25 - 1605 - Nobles - Around Town 7171
Service 2 - 1654 - Port Erin - Ballachrink 7013
Service 21b - 1705 - Pulrose/Anagh Coar 7027
Service 12a - 1720 - Around Town - PE 7028
Service 2 - 1750 - Lord St. - Port Erin 7171
Service 22a - 1755 - Around Town 7018
Service 2a - 1818 - Ballachrink - Lord St. 7013
Service 2a - 1850 - Lord St.- Port Erin 7027
Service 2a - 1858 - Port Erin - Vic St. 7171
Service 3 - 1910 - Douglas - Ramsey 7018
Service 11 - 1923 - Port Erin - Around Town 7028
Service 2a - 2000 - Loch Prom F - Ballachrink 7177
Service 2a - 2001 - Port Erin - Vic St. 7027
Service 3 - 2010 - Ramsey - Douglas 7018
Service 2a - 2015 - Ballachrink - PE 7177
Service 11 - 2141 - Port Erin - Around Town 7177
Service 12 - 2224 - Around Town 7027
Service 5a - 2237 - Lord St.- Peel 7028
Service 5a - 2315 - Peel - Lord St. 7028
The reason for these services being affected is still unclear.